S.Korean stocks firm over 1%; battery makers rally

* KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday, following a firmer finish on Wall Street, as Chinese workers and factories slowly returned to work even as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China crossed 1,000. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0230 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 27.75 points, or 1.26%, to a near three-week peak of 2,228.82. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs overnight. ** China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily record, bringing the total number of people killed in the country to 1,016, but the number of new cases fell. [nL4N2AB02I] ** Shares of South Korean battery makers tracked gains in U.S. carmaker Tesla's shares, with both Samsung SDI and LG Chem rising more than 8%. [nL4N2AB081] ** Foreigners were net buyers of 49.9 billion won ($42.16 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,184.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.24% higher than its previous close at 1,187.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.7 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.0 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.84% [MKTS/GLOB]. ** The KOSPI has risen 1.37% so far this year, but lost 0.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 243.60 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 516. ** The won has lost 2.4% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 points to 110.78, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.299%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.5 basis points to 1.600%. ($1 = 1,183.5300 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

