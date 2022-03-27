S.Korean stocks fall, bond yields jump on U.S. rate-hike bets

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday as the risk of an economic downturn from a tightening U.S. monetary policy hangs over markets, which are already under pressure from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The nation's 10-year treasury bond yields jumped above 3% for the first time since 2014 on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may tighten policies quickly.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 4.36 points, or 0.16%, to 2,725.62 as of 02:10 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.29% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.42%, while LG Chem fell 2.09% and Naver fell 0.90%.

** The stock market seems to be undergoing a technical correction due to uncertainties related to global-supply hiccups and U.S. monetary policy, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** South Korea's benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield was bid at as high as 3.040%, the highest since Sept. 18, 2014.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 183.3 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,225.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% lower than its previous close at 1,218.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,225.7 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,225.4.

** The KOSPI has fallen 8.46% so far this year, but lost 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 425.46 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 927, the number of advancing shares was 353.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.44 points to 106.21.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 14.7 basis points to 2.650%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 9.5 basis points to 2.963%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

