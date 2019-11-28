S.Korean stocks fall as Hong Kong tensions rekindle trade deal worries

KOSPI drops, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares lost ground on Thursday as investors worried about the prospects of a U.S.-China trade deal after President Donald Trump signed a bill backing Hong Kong protesters. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield slipped.

** President Trump on Wednesday signed into law a legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. China's Foreign Ministry promptly warned of unspecified "firm counter measures" in response.

** Trump's approval of the legislation has heightened concerns over the trade deal, said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI .KS11 ended down 9.25 points, or 0.43%, at 2,118.60.

** Shares of Samsung Publishing 068290.KS jumped by 30% daily limit after "Baby Shark" song re-entered the Billboard top 200 chart. The company is the second-biggest shareholder in SmartStudy, the firm that created the song and video.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 113.0 billion won ($95.82 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending the selloff to a 16th straight session.

** The won was quoted at 1,179.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.15% lower than its previous close of 1,177.2.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,178.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,177.5 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.19%, after U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a third straight day. Japanese stocks .N225 fell 0.12%. MKTS/GLOB

** The KOSPI has risen 3.80% so far this year, and gained 2.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 327.59 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 280.

** The won has lost 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.07 points to 110.36, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.432% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.669%.

($1 = 1,179.3300 won)

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.