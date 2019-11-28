S.Korean stocks fall as Hong Kong tensions rekindle trade deal worries
SEOUL, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares lost ground on Thursday as investors worried about the prospects of a U.S.-China trade deal after President Donald Trump signed a bill backing Hong Kong protesters. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield slipped.
** President Trump on Wednesday signed into law a legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. China's Foreign Ministry promptly warned of unspecified "firm counter measures" in response.
** Trump's approval of the legislation has heightened concerns over the trade deal, said Kim Dae-jun, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.
** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI .KS11 ended down 9.25 points, or 0.43%, at 2,118.60.
** Shares of Samsung Publishing 068290.KS jumped by 30% daily limit after "Baby Shark" song re-entered the Billboard top 200 chart. The company is the second-biggest shareholder in SmartStudy, the firm that created the song and video.
** Foreigners were net sellers of 113.0 billion won ($95.82 million) worth of shares on the main board, extending the selloff to a 16th straight session.
** The won was quoted at 1,179.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.15% lower than its previous close of 1,177.2.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,178.9 per U.S. dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,177.5 per dollar.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.19%, after U.S. stocks closed at record levels for a third straight day. Japanese stocks .N225 fell 0.12%. MKTS/GLOB
** The KOSPI has risen 3.80% so far this year, and gained 2.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 327.59 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 280.
** The won has lost 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.07 points to 110.36, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.432% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.669%.
($1 = 1,179.3300 won)
