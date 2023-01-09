S.Korean stocks extend gains for fifth session; won firms

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares extended their winning streak to a fifth session on Tuesday, as investors focused on sectors perceived to have underperformed in recent weeks. The won strengthened, while bond yields were mixed.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 was up 10.08 points, or 0.43%, at 2,360.27, as of 0208 GMT. The index gained 5.9% for the past four sessions.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.16% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.58%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 3.77%.

** Of the total 933 issues traded, 531 shares gained.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 41.5 billion won ($33.53 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,237.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.46% higher than its previous close at 1,243.5.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,238.4 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,237.1.

** The KOSPI rose 5.54% so far this year, but lost 3.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won gained 2.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 points to 104.16.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 3.573%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 3.483%.

($1 = 1,237.7400 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Younah Moon)

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.