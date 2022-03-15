S.Korean stocks end near 7-week low on Fed rate hike expectations, China COVID worries

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday to their lowest close in nearly seven weeks, as investors fretted over the prospects of U.S. rate hikes and further pandemic-fuelled supply chain disruptions in China. The Korean won was nearly unchanged, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 ended down 24.12 points, or 0.91%, at 2,621.53, the lowest since Jan. 27 and extending its losses to a third session.

** Technology heavyweights led the declines, tracking the Nasdaq's 2% slump overnight. Chip giants Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS fell 1% and 3.02%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 1.1%.

** Investors' focus is on this week's Federal Reserve meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in three years on Wednesday in an effort to tame the red-hot inflation.

** Further dampening risk appetite, multiple Chinese cities including tech hub Shenzhen have tightened COVID restrictions, forcing companies from Apple AAPL.O supplier Foxconn to automakers Toyota 7203.T and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE to suspend some operations.

** Meanwhile, no apparent progress was seen even as Russian and Ukrainian delegations held a fourth round of talks, adding to the nervousness in markets.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 673.8 billion won ($542.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won ended at 1,242.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, just 0.04% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,242.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,243.1.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 point to 108.10.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 2.765%.

($1 = 1,242.8800 won)

