S.Korean stocks end lower on virus worries; 'Parasite' producer surges

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield up * For the midday report, please click [nL4N2AA020] SEOUL, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday on deepening worries around the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China that has killed over 900 people. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield gained. ** The KOSPI ended down 10.88 points, or 0.49%, at 2,201.07. ** The U.S. Fed has noted the fallout from virus and said could become a problem in an economic downturn. [nL1N2A70ZY] ** Domestic markets remained under pressure due to the virus issue and the Fed's comments about the epidemic also fanned concerns, said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. ** China said on Monday the death toll https://amers1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?navid=747389195 rose to 908 and 3,062 new confirmed infections were reported as of Sunday, bringing the total number to 40,171. [nL4N2AA01K] ** Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp , the producer of social satire movie "Parasite", surged 19.3% as the film won four Oscars, including best picture. South Korea's CJ ENM , which released the film in South Korea, added 2.4%. [nL1N2A908B] [nL4N2AA08L] ** Foreigners were net sellers of 303.2 billion won ($255.43 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,187.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.05% lower than its previous close at 1,186.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,187.2 per U.S. dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,186.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.36%. Japanese stocks fell 0.60%. [MKTS/GLOB] ** The KOSPI has risen 0.15% so far this year, and gained 0.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 600.45 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 395. ** The won has lost 2.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 110.77, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late afternoon trade. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.296% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.605%. ($1 = 1,187.0000 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/CLOSE (URGENT)

