S.Korean stocks end lower as surge in virus cases hits sentiment
KOSPI drops slightly, foreigners net buyers
Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield steady
SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday after China's Hubei province reported a sharp jump in the death toll and new infections from the coronavirus outbreak. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged.
** The KOSPI .KS11 closed 5.42 points lower, or 0.24%, at 2,232.96.
** Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported a record 242 deaths as of Wednesday, bringing the toll to 1,310. Daily new cases in the province jumped to 14,840, up from 1,638 after officials started using a new diagnostic method.
** The rise in number of new infections caused anxiety in the local market, which was also affected by a fall in Chinese stocks, Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon said.
** Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp 035620.KQ, the producer of Oscar-winning movie "Parasite", closed up 30%. The stock price has more than doubled so far this week.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 276.3 billion won ($233.59 million) worth of shares on the main board.
** The won was quoted at 1,182.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,179.5.
** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,182.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,182.2 per dollar.
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.16%, while U.S. stocks closed higher overnight MKTS/GLOB. Japanese stocks .N225 fell 0.14%.
** The KOSPI has risen 1.60% so far this year, and gained 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 628.81 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 257.
** The won has lost 2.2% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.08 point to 110.83, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.276% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.612%.
($1 = 1,182.8400 won)
(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((hayoung.choi@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1468;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.