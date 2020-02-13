S.Korean stocks end lower as surge in virus cases hits sentiment

KOSPI drops slightly, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended lower on Thursday after China's Hubei province reported a sharp jump in the death toll and new infections from the coronavirus outbreak. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged.

** The KOSPI .KS11 closed 5.42 points lower, or 0.24%, at 2,232.96.

** Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported a record 242 deaths as of Wednesday, bringing the toll to 1,310. Daily new cases in the province jumped to 14,840, up from 1,638 after officials started using a new diagnostic method.

** The rise in number of new infections caused anxiety in the local market, which was also affected by a fall in Chinese stocks, Hana Financial Investment analyst Lee Young-gon said.

** Barunson Entertainment & Arts Corp 035620.KQ, the producer of Oscar-winning movie "Parasite", closed up 30%. The stock price has more than doubled so far this week.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 276.3 billion won ($233.59 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,182.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,179.5.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,182.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,182.2 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.16%, while U.S. stocks closed higher overnight MKTS/GLOB. Japanese stocks .N225 fell 0.14%.

** The KOSPI has risen 1.60% so far this year, and gained 1.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 628.81 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 257.

** The won has lost 2.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.08 point to 110.83, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.276% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield was flat at 1.612%.

($1 = 1,182.8400 won)

(Reporting by Hayoung Choi; editing by Uttaresh.V)

