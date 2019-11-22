S.Korean stocks end higher on Sino-U.S. trade deal optimism, HK uncertainty caps gains

KOSPI gains, foreigners sell

SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares snapped four days of losses on Friday, as China's remarks raised hopes for a preliminary trade deal with the United States, although worries over U.S. human rights bills on Hong Kong capped gains. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI index .KS11 ended up 5.36 points, or 0.26%, to 2,101.96. The benchmark index shed 2.79% for the week, and recorded its first weekly decline in seven weeks. The index also marked its worst weekly loss since Aug. 9.

** Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China wants to work out an initial trade agreement with the United States and has been trying to avoid a trade war, but it is not afraid to retaliate when necessary.

** Xi's remarks comes a day after Chinese commerce ministry said that China will strive to reach the agreement with Washington, while the Wall Street Journal reported that China has invited top U.S. trade negotiators for a new round of face-to-face talks in Beijing, citing unnamed sources.

** But concerns over trade deal still linger, with the U.S. President Donald Trump expected to sign into law two bills backing protesters in Hong Kong after the U.S. House of Representatives voted 417 to 1 for the "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act", which the Senate had passed unanimously a day earlier.

** Foreigners were net sellers for a 12th consecutive day and sold around 286.3 billion won ($243.10 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,178.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.07% lower than its previous close at 1,178.1. The currency won lost 1.04% on a weekly basis and marked its worst weekly loss since Aug. 2.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,178.0 per U.S. dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,178.2 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.07%, while U.S. stocks inched down over trade woes MKTS/GLOB. Japanese stocks .N225 rose 0.32%.

** The KOSPI has risen 2.98% so far this year, but gained 3.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index .KS11 was 495.78 million shares and, of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 414.

** The won has lost 5.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.05 points to 110.28, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.53% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.460% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 1.694%.

($1 = 1,177.7000 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)

