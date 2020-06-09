S.Korean stocks end higher for eighth day on quicker recovery hopes

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

KRW hits strongest level in three months

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

** South Korean shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Tuesday as hopes of a quicker global economic recovery grew amid some caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting.

** The Korean won hit a three-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI .KS11 closed up 4.63 points, or 0.21%, at 2,188.92.

** Among shares, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS closed up 1.1% after a South Korean court denied an arrest warrant request for the group's heir Jay Y. Lee over accusations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

** Defence-related firms surged after North Korea said it would close lines of communication at an inter-Korean liaison office and hotlines between the two militaries and presidential offices.

** Investors are eyeing whether the U.S. Federal Reserve gives out a clear message that it will remain dovish for a while, said Suh Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.2 billion won ($17.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading 0.59% higher at 1,197.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, its highest close since March 11.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted 0.2% lower at 1,197.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,198.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.18 point to 112.08.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.3 basis points to 0.861%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.8 basis points to 1.399%.

($1 = 1,198.4600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;))

