S.Korean stocks end higher for eighth day on quicker recovery hopes

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

KRW hits strongest level in three months

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Tuesday as hopes of a quicker global economic recovery grew amid some caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting.

** The Korean won hit a three-month high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI .KS11 closed up 4.63 points, or 0.21%, at 2,188.92.

** Among shares, Samsung Electronics 005930.KS closed up 1.1% after a South Korean court denied an arrest warrant request for the group's heir Jay Y. Lee over accusations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

** Defence-related firms surged after North Korea said it would close lines of communication at an inter-Korean liaison office and hotlines between the two militaries and presidential offices.

** Investors are eyeing whether the U.S. Federal Reserve gives out a clear message that it will remain dovish for a while, said Suh Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 21.2 billion won ($17.69 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading 0.59% higher at 1,197.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, its highest close since March 11.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted 0.2% lower at 1,197.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,198.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.18 point to 112.08.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.3 basis points to 0.861%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.8 basis points to 1.399%.

($1 = 1,198.4600 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.