S.Korean stocks end at lowest since Aug 2015 on pandemic worries

Contributor
Joori Roh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares tumbled to a 4-1/2-year low on Thursday as worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak deepened after the United States suspended travel from Europe and world health officials declared the virus a pandemic.

KOSPI plunges nearly 4% Foreigners sold net $741.4 mln worth of shares

KRW drop 1% against USD

S.Korea benchmark bond yield rises

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled to a 4-1/2-year low on Thursday as worries about the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak deepened after the United States suspended travel from Europe and world health officials declared the virus a pandemic. The won fell over 1%, while and the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI pared some of its losses after the Korea Exchange activated sidecar, a brief halt of programme trading, on the index for the first time since 2011. The sidecar activates when prices fluctuate 5% from the previous close for over a minute. ** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 closed down 73.94 points, or 3.87%, at 1,834.33, its lowest close since Aug. 24, 2015. It fell as much as 5.23% on Thursday and has declined 16.53% so far this year. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 895.2 billion won ($741.43 million) worth shares on the main board. ** South Korea on Thursday reported 114 new infections, as well as six more deaths, bringing the national tally to 7,869, with 66 deaths. ** U.S. President Donald Trump announced the United States will suspend all travel from Europe, except from the United Kingdom, to the United States. ** The World Health Organization described the new coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday. ** The premium for South Korean credit default swaps for the 5-year government bonds KRGV5YUSAC=MG spiked to the highest level since March 2018 in early trade. ** The won ended the onshore trading at 1,206.5 per dollar, 1.12% lower than its previous close at 1,193.0. It has lost 4.2% so far this year. ** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,207.7 per U.S. dollar, down 1.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,206.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 4.66%, while Japanese stocks .N225 closed down 4.41%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI was 837.14 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 19. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.04 points to 111.46, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.40% in late afternoon trade. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 1.060% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.375%.

($1 = 1,207.4000 won)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More