S.Korean stocks drop over 1% on hawkish minutes from Fed meeting

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Thursday, extending losses to a second session, as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested faster monetary tightening.

** The won was nearly flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell slightly.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 28.96 points, or 1.06%, to 2,706.07 as of 0129 GMT.

** Fed officials in March "generally agreed" to cut up to $95 billion a month from the central bank's asset holdings as another tool in the fight against surging inflation, minutes of the meeting showed.

** Losses are somewhat limited, compared with Wall Street's overnight performance with uncertainties around the U.S. monetary policy easing, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.29%, even as the company reported an estimated 50% jump in quarterly operating earnings to post its highest first-quarter profit since 2018 and beat expectations.

** Peer SK Hynix fell 1.77%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 2.36%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 209.3 billion won ($171.94 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,218.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.02%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,217.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 points to 105.58.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.7 basis points to 2.874%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 3.127%. ($1 = 1,217.2800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

