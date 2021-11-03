S.Korean stocks dip ahead of Fed decision

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday as traders braced for a likely U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision to taper its pandemic-era stimulus. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 37.78 points, or 1.25%, to 2,975.71, as of 0630 GMT.

** Trading was thin as many were in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee decision, while the spread of COVID-19 in China also weakened sentiment, said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.54% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS slipped 1.86%, while LG Chem 051910.KS dropped 5.66% and Naver 035420.KS declined 1.83%.

** Kakao Pay Corp 377300.KS saw its shares double in value from their IPO price on their trading debut, as the fintech's expected growth in transactions and other services whetted investor appetite.

** China stocks fell as risk appetite took a hit after Premier Li Keqiang warned of economic downward pressure while new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high, lifting the prospect of fresh curbs in Beijing.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 448.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,181.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.61% lower than its previous close at 1,174.4.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,181.5 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,182.6.

** The won has lost 8.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.01 point to 108.17.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 2.036%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.469%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

