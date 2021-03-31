S.Korean stocks climb on solid exports, Biden's infrastructure plan

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday, as investors cheered U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and a double-digit expansion in exports in March. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 20.33 points, or 0.66%, to 3,081.75 by 0146 GMT.

** Biden's infrastructure plan was unveiled as expected, and that is taking investors' attention to the prospects for more stimulus and the possible impact on growth, Shinhan Investment & Securities' analyst Choi Yoo-june said.

** Biden on Wednesday called for a sweeping use of government power to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's rise in a $2 trillion-plus proposal that was met with swift Republican resistance.

** South Korean exports expanded for a fifth consecutive month in March, helped by robust demand for chips and petrochemical products.

** Among individual shares and sectors, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.23% and peer SK Hynix rose 3.77%. LG Chem rose 1.61%, Naver fell 0.13%. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 274.1 billion won ($242.95 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.42%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.1 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,127.7.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.149%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 2.078%. ($1 = 1,128.2300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

