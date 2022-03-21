S.Korean stocks bounce back despite hawkish Fed views

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back on Tuesday, defying overnight weakness on Wall Street as investors shrugged off Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks and sought bargains. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0247 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI gained 21.02 points, or 0.78%, to 2,707.07, rebounding from a 0.78% decline on Monday.

** Leading the gains, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 0.57% and 0.82%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.94%.

** Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively."

** Meanwhile, oil prices rose after some European Union members were reported to be considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil amid jitters over attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

** "Powell's tone was more aggressive than usual but the remarks did not diverge much from other Fed board members ... Investors are seen to have digested the news and are on bargain-hunting after Monday's sell-off," said Park Kwang-nam, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 136.1 billion won ($111.42 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,222.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.51%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,220.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,220.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.26 point to 107.15.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.3 basis points to 2.814%. ($1 = 1,221.4600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((joori.roh@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1493;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

