S.Korean stocks begin week sharply lower, won hits 2-yr low

* KOSPI falls over 1%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits two-year low against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week with a steep fall, tracking Wall Street's slump on Friday, with investors focusing on major corporate results. The won weakened to the lowest in more than two years, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 37.15 points, or 1.37%, to 2,667.56 as of 0119 GMT, hitting the lowest intraday level since April 12.

** Wall Street tumbled more than 2% on Friday as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors.

** The focus is also on domestic companies' earnings and outlook for this year amid worries of profit margins narrowing with surge in raw material prices, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** South Korea's central bank will release advanced GDP data for the first quarter on Tuesday, which is expected to slow down significantly as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 slammed the brakes on consumer spending.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.75% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.81%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.57%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 159.5 billion won ($128.02 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,245.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.49%, after hitting the lowest since March 24, 2020.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,245.7 per dollar, down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,244.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 105.39.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.6 basis points to 2.940%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.1 basis points to 3.296%. ($1 = 1,245.9000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

