S.Korean shares, won, T-bonds in rout after Fed's rate hike

South Korean shares, currency and treasury bonds slumped on Thursday on worries of monetary tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing longer at a more aggressive pace.

* KOSPI hits 10-week low

* Korean won hits 13-1/2-year low

* S.Korea benchmark bond yield at decade high

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 27.23 points, or 1.16%, to 2,319.98 as of 0115 GMT, hitting its lowest intraday level since July 15.

** Fed Chair Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to "keep at" the battle to beat down inflation, as the U.S. central bank hiked interest rates by 75 basis point for a third straight time and signalled borrowing costs would keep rising this year.

** "Powell's acknowledgement that growth might slow on monetary tightening impact pressured the stock market," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Most stocks fell with heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix losing 1.63% and 2.05%, respectively. Of the total 928 traded issues, only 161 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 64.3 billion won ($45.64 million).

** The currency was quoted 0.82% lower at 1,405.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , slipping to the weaker side of a key psychological 1,400-mark for the first time since March 31, 2009. In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.8% at 1,408.6.

** The move was followed by a warning from the finance minister that authorities would proactively respond to herd-like behaviours in the currency market. The central bank issued a separate warning in a similar tone.

** The Bank of Korea and the country's pension fund were reported to prepare a currency swap deal to ease the fund's impact on the local market.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds dropped 0.55 points to 102.28.

** The policy-sensitive three-year Korean treasury bond yield soared by 17.1 basis points to 4.031%, hitting the highest since June 23, 2011, while the benchmark 10-year yield jumped by 6.4 basis points to 3.967%, its highest since April 6, 2012. ($1 = 1,408.7900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

