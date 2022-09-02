S.Korean shares, won fall ahead of U.S. jobs data

KOSPI ends week nearly 3% lower

Korean won marks worst week in a year

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in more than two months, as caution prevailed ahead of key U.S. employment data. The Korean won touched a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI .KS11 ended down 6.20 points, or 0.26%, at 2,409.41, its lowest close since July 25, after swinging between positive and negative territories.

** The benchmark index ended the week down 2.89%, marking its third consecutive loss and the biggest in 10 weeks.

** Investor caution heightened ahead of the U.S. employment report, which may come in weaker than expected but should not be too weak to trigger recession fears, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's main inflation rate slowed in August for the first time in seven months and came in below forecasts, but details of the price data released on Friday reinforced views inflation would stay elevated for a while.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.54% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 0.76%, but battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS jumped 4.10% to its highest close since Feb. 11.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 173.3 billion won ($127.18 million) on the main board. For the week, they net bought 183.8 billion won, extending their buying streak to a ninth week.

** The won ended 0.57% lower at 1,362.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, after touching its weakest since April 21, 2009 at 1,363.0.

** The currency weakened 2.30% against the dollar this week, the biggest since mid-August 2021.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.36 point to 103.54 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.7 basis points to 3.699%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.3 basis points to 3.756%.

($1 = 1,362.6800 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.