S.Korean shares, won drop on global recession fears

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell along with broader Asia on Monday, as fears of a global recession grew after Britain announced new tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 59.05 points, or 2.58%, to 2,230.95, as of 0137 GMT.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.47% and peer SK Hynix slipped 0.96%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 3.69%. ** Britain's new tax cuts sparked worries about a faster inflation and worsening of fiscal health, pushing the pound lower and hurting Asian equities in turn, said Seo Jung-hun, a analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Britain's new finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, unleashed historic tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing on Friday in an economic agenda that floored financial markets, sending sterling and British government bonds into freefall.

** Oil prices plunged about 5% to an eight-month low on Friday as the U.S. dollar hit its strongest level in more than two decades and on fears rising interest rates will tip major economies into recession, cutting demand for oil.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 247.94 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 35.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 68.0 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,428.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.36% lower than its previous close at 1,409.3.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 17.1 basis points to 4.301%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.9 basis points to 4.186%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

