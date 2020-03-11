S.Korean shares tumble to 4-1/2-yr low as virus fears deepen

South Korean shares tumbled to a 4-1/2-year low on Thursday as worries about the economic fallout from coronavirus outbreak deepened after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic and United States suspended all travel from Europe.

* Kospi plummets to lowest since Aug 2015

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled to a 4-1/2-year low on Thursday as worries about the economic fallout from coronavirus outbreak deepened after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic and United States suspended all travel from Europe. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** South Korea on Thursday reported 114 new cases of the coronavirus, as well as six more deaths, bringing the country's total number of infections to 7,869, with 66 deaths. ** As of 0226 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 76.94 points, or 4.03%, to 1,831.33. ** U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the United States will suspend all travel from Europe, except from the United Kingdom, to the United States for 30 days starting on Friday. ** The World Health Organization described the new coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, adding that Italy and Iran were now on the frontline of the disease and other countries would soon join them. ** The premium for South Korean credit default swaps for the 5-year government bonds spiked to the highest level since March 2018. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 478.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,200.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.60% lower than its previous close at 1,193.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,199.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.1 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 4.89%. Japanese stocks fell 4.86%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 16.67% so far this year, and lost 12.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 393.32 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 903, the number of advancing shares was 19. ** The won has lost 3.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 111.45. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

