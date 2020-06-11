S.Korean shares tumble following U.S. rout, set to post first weekly drop in four

Commodities
Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were on track to post their first weekly drop in a month as they slumped on Friday, tracking a rout on Wall Street on renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were on track to post their first weekly drop in a month as they slumped on Friday, tracking a rout on Wall Street on renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** As of 01:40 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 58.50 points, or 2.69%, to 2,118.28. The index was poised to snap three consecutive weekly gains, down 2.91% so far in the week.

** "Worries of a second U.S. virus wave are hitting shares after an overnight U.S. slump," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** "Pharmaceutical, bio and software shares, which are seen to benefit from the outbreak, are defending the overall drop. The fall today is likely to be a temporary dip."

** Samsung Electronics Co fell 3.87% and SK Hynix dropped 3.95%, while Samsung Biologics jumped 6.16%. ** About half a dozen U.S. states, including Texas and Arizona, are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that the reopening of the economy may spark a second wave of infections.

** The S&P 500 slumped 5.9% in its steepest one-session loss since March 16 on Thursday. Investors also reacted to dour economic forecasts from the Federal Reserve.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 208.1 billion won worth of South Korean shares on the main board on Friday. ** The won was quoted at 1,207.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.94% lower than its previous close at 1,196.4. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.94%. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 112.12, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.79%. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.836%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.358%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

