S.Korean shares track Wall Street marginally higher ahead of U.S. jobs data

* KOSPI rises, set to end week higher

* Korean won jumps against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield climbs

SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares tracked the Wall Street higher on Friday, but gains were limited on caution ahead of the U.S. jobs data. The Korean won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 6.27 points, or 0.24%, to 2,665.26 as of 0106 GMT, after rising as much as 0.85% in early trade. The index is set to end the week more than 1% higher.

** U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected in May, a data that supports views that the pace of monetary tightening cannot accelerate even more.

** The local stock market started higher but investors also booked profits amid weak expectations of an upward trend, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the focus is on the U.S. jobs data due later in the day.

** South Korea's deputy central bank chief said annual consumer price growth would likely stay in the 5% range in June and July and that containing inflation expectations was important, as the country's inflation hit the highest in nearly 14 years.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.30% and peer SK Hynix was flat, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.23%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 76.8 billion won ($61.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,241.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.89% higher than Thursday. The currency is set to post a third weekly rise.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,240.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,240.3.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.154%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.6 basis points to 3.448%. ($1 = 1,242.1100 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.