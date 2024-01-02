S.Korean shares track Wall Street lower, set to snap four-day rally

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell more than 1% on Wednesday, tracking heavy losses in technology stocks on Wall Street overnight, with battery makers leading the decline.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 44.43 points, or 1.66%, to 2,625.38 by 0205 GMT, retreating from a 19-month high hit in the previous session. The index is set to end a four-day rally.

** NASDAQ .IXIC on Tuesday dropped more than 1% as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on tech stocks. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX fell 3.65%, its biggest daily loss since late October.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 2.56%, while peers Samsung SDI 006400.KS and SK Innovation 096770.KS lost 3.32% and 3.14%, respectively.

** Among other index heavyweights, chipmakers, automakers, and online platform companies also fell more than 2%.

** LG Innotek 011070.KS, which supplies camera parts to Apple AAPL.O, fell 4.78%, following the smartphone maker's drop on a rating downgrade.

** Of the total 939 traded issues, 250 shares advanced, while 641 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 57.4 billion won ($43.76 million) on the main board for the day so far.

** The won was quoted 0.89% lower at 1,312.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, trading at its weakest level since mid-December.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.03 point to 105.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.0 basis points to 3.248%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.4 basis points to 3.293%.

($1 = 1,311.6700 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.