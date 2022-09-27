S.Korean shares track Wall Street lower on dollar strength, rate-hike jitters

*

*

*

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street weakness, as U.S. monetary policy tightening worries and the dollar's strength weighed on sentiment. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield jumped.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 6.67 points, or 0.30%, at 2,217.19 as of 0103 GMT, after falling as much as 0.84% in early trade. The index rose by a slight margin of 0.13% on Tuesday, just enough to snap a four-session losing streak.

** "The stock market has been sensitive to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and bond yields. Volatility is yet to ease and there still remains downward pressure," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.74%, but peer SK Hynix and battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.46% and 1.24%, respectively.

** Hyundai Motor fell 1.88% and its sister Kia Corp lost 1.31%, while internet platform operators Naver and Kakao declined 1.22% and 1.69%, respectively.

** LG Innotek , a camera part supplier, slipped 4.36% on reports that Apple dropped plans to increase the production of its new iPhones this year.

** Celltrion gained 2.42% after the biopharmaceutical manufacturer said it received the final U.S. sales licence for a biosimilar anticancer drug.

** Foreigners were marginally net sellers on the main board, selling shares worth 26.1 billion won ($18.24 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,431.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.66% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3% at 1,431.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,430.2.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.27 point to 101.24.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 9.3 basis points to 4.387%, while the benchmark 10-year yield jumped by 13.4 basis points to 4.340%. ($1 = 1,430.8700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

