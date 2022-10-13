S.Korean shares track Wall Street higher; tech platforms jump

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

KOSPI rises over 2%, foreigners net buyers

Korean won flat against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield inches up

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 2% on Friday, led by internet platform operators, as the market tracked Wall Street's dramatic rebound after U.S. inflation data initially fuelled bets for an oversized Federal Reserve rate hike.

** The Korean won traded flat, while the benchmark bond yield edged up.

** The KOSPI .KS11 was up 44.76 points, or 2.07%, at 2,207.63, as of 0053 GMT, rebounding from a near two-week low hit in the previous session.

** Still, the benchmark index was down more than 1% for the week, set for an eighth weekly drop in nine.

** Wall Street initially dropped after data showed U.S. consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 8.2% in September, compared with an estimated 8.1% rise, reinforcing expectations that the Fed's aggressive tightening would continue.

** "But, Wall Street and also the local market rallied on relief that most-cautioned event had passed by," said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun, who expected the rebound to be short-lived.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.45%, peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 0.32%, and battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 1.89%.

** Internet platform operators rebounded, with Naver 035420.KS climbing 5.99%, while Kakao 035720.KS jumped 7.19%, with affiliates Kakaopay 323410.KS and Kakaopay 377300.KS up 5.74% and 5.67%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 104.1 billion won ($72.72 million) on the main board in their 10th consecutive buying session.

** The won was quoted at 1,432.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.10% lower than its previous close. In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted flat at 1,431.2.

** The currency dropped more than 1% so far this week, set for a ninth weekly loss in 10.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.15 point to 101.80.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.1 basis points to 4.264%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 1.2 basis points to 4.258%.

($1 = 1,431.5500 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

