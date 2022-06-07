S.Korean shares track Wall St higher, recession worries cap gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares bounced back on Wednesday, after posting steep falls in the previous session, as Wall Street's overnight gains underpinned sentiment. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 8.99 points, or 0.34%, to 2,635.33 as of 0134 GMT, after dropping 1.66% a day before.

** But, the gains were capped by continued economic slowdown worries, including the World Bank's warning of "stagflation" risks, said Mirae Asset Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young.

** The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9% for 2022, warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from COVID-19, and many countries now faced recession.

** Meanwhile, South Korea's economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.6% in the first quarter from three months earlier, slightly lower than 0.7% growth estimated earlier, revised central bank data showed.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics traded flat, while peer SK Hynix rose 1.92%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution inched up 0.12% and its parent company LG Chem jumped 4.86%.

** Kakaopay dropped 15.28% as Alipay Singapore sold its stake worth 467.5 billion won ($372.66 million).

** Foreigners were net sellers of 90.9 billion won ($72.46 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,255.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.20%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,254.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.18 point to 104.94.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 3.193%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 6.6 basis points to 3.472%. ($1 = 1,254.5000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

