S.Korean shares track gains in Nasdaq, Chinese equities

South Korean shares rose for the first time in five sessions on Wednesday, as markets tracked a rebound in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index and firmer Chinese shares. The won weakened, and while the benchmark bond yield fell.

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 11.14 points, or 0.37%, to 2,987.26 as of 0309 GMT.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% and peer SK Hynix fell 0.37%. LG Chem rose 3.83% and Naver gained 2.63%.

** Local shares are rebounding along with the Nasdaq, investors are looking towards inflation data in the United States and China, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst in Shinhan Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,140.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.01%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,138.3 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,138.7.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.96% so far this year, and lost 5.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 507.45 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 909, the number of advancing shares was 400.

** The won has lost 4.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 point to 111.06.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 1.187%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.5 basis points to 2.000%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

