S.Korean shares touch three-week high on Wall St strength, weak dollar

South Korean shares hit three-week highs on Wednesday, buoyed by overnight Wall Street strength and a weaker dollar. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

SEOUL, July 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 23.87 points, or 1.01%, to 2,394.84 as of 0144 GMT, after rising as much as 1.65% to its highest level since June 28.

** A weaker dollar with the euro's rebound should be a bigger force behind the local market's gains than U.S. companies' upbeat earnings, leading to foreign inflows this week, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** European Central Bank policymakers will discuss whether to raise interest rates by 25 or 50 points at their meeting on Thursday to tame record-high inflation.

** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho agreed they could inject liquidity into currency markets if necessary after a bilateral meeting between the two leaders on Tuesday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics inched up 0.16% and peer SK Hynix rose 2.00%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 0.52%.

** Of the total 925 traded issues on KOSPI, 720 rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 18.6 billion won ($14.21 million) on the main board, buying for a fifth session in row.

** The won was quoted at 1,307.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.42% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.2% at 1,308.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,307.3.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.13 point to 104.86.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 3.227%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 3.299%. ($1 = 1,308.9600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

