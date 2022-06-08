S.Korean shares touch 2-week low on inflation worries

* KOSPI hits 2-week low, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday as inflation fears intensified ahead of U.S. CPI data. The Korean won also hit a near two-week low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI traded down 17.09 points, or 0.65%, to 2,609.06 as of 0138 GMT, after falling as much as 0.74% to the lowest since May 26.

** The OECD slashed its growth forecasts and jacked up inflation estimates on Wednesday as war in Ukraine has made the growth outlook far bleaker even though the global economy should avoid a bout of 1970s-style stagflation.

** Concerns of inflation and 'stagflation', as seen in the OECD's gloomy outlook, still weighed on the market, said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan, adding that the sentiment for semiconductor industry also weakened after Intel's pessimistic outlook.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.77%, while peer SK Hynix traded flat. Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.82%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 156.4 billion won ($124.13 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,260.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.51% lower than its previous close at 1,253.8, after hitting a near two-week low of 1261.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,259.9 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,259.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 points to 104.82.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.2 basis points to 3.236%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 3.512%. ($1 = 1,260.0200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

