S.Korean shares take breather after sharp rebound

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were steady on Tuesday, as markets took a breather after investors locked in profits following sharp gains in the previous two sessions. The Korean won gained slightly, while the benchmark bond yield inched lower.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.63 points, or 0.19%, at 2,406.55 by 0147 GMT, rebounding marginally for a third session, following a slump to a 19-month low last week.

** After a technical rebound in the last couple of sessions, the market remained fairly calm with no major improvement seen in macro-economic conditions yet, said Shinhan Financial Investment's analyst Choi Yoo-june.

** Investors are awaiting Micron Technology Inc's earnings announcement in the United States for outlook on the semiconductor industry and South Korea's monthly trade data due later the week.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.68%, while peer SK Hynix inched down 0.21% and battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.49%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 66.1 billion won ($51.45 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,285.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% higher than its previous close at 1,286.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1% at 1,284.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,283.9.

** Of the total traded issues of 926, the number of advancing shares was 546.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 103.37.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.9 basis points to 3.551%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.1 basis points to 3.703%.

($1 = 1,284.7200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

