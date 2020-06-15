S.Korean shares surge on U.S. Fed's corporate bond buying plan

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rebounded sharply on Tuesday, along with Asian peers, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to purchase corporate bonds boosted investors' risk appetite. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 87.51 points, or 4.31%, to 2,118.33 as of 0235 GMT. It is set to mark the sharpest gain since March 25.

** The Federal Reserve said it will start purchasing corporate bonds on Tuesday through the secondary market corporate credit facility, one of several emergency facilities recently launched by the U.S. central bank to improve market functioning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

** South Korea's vice finance minister warned on Tuesday that the country's stock market may see increased volatility after a recent surge in the number of retail investors in stocks.

** Shares extended gains sharply across the board as investors rushed to stocks after the previous session's over-reaction, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** The Korea Exchange said on Tuesday sidecars were activated on the benchmark KOSPI and the junior KOSDAQ , halting programme trading for five minutes, for the first time since March 24.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.1 billion won ($92.19 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.70% higher at 1,207.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.3% higher at 1,204.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,204.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 112.02.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 0.854%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.0 basis points to 1.404%. ($1 = 1,205.1400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

