S.Korean shares steady as higher infections counter U.S. recovery hopes

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares were little changed on Thursday as optimism from the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to supportive policy was offset by worries about a surge in local cases of the novel coronavirus.

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Thursday as optimism from the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to supportive policy was offset by worries about a surge in local cases of the novel coronavirus.

** The won and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI rose 1.40 points, or 0.04%, to 3,138.81 by 0154 GMT.

** Minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting showed members were in no rush to scale back their $120 billion a month of bond buying.

** South Korea reported 700 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily figure since early-January, and the Prime Minister reiterated warnings on Thursday that new social distancing rules would likely be needed.

** Denting sentiment further, Mirae Asset analyst Seo Sang-young said KOSPI's performance wasn't strong due to doubts about successful passage of infrastructure plans and corporate tax hikes in the United States.

** Among shares, Samsung Electronics fell 0.82% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.05%. LG Chem fell 0.74% and Naver slid 0.39%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,120.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.39%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,117.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,117.7.

** The trading volume was 674.52 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 906, the number of advancing shares was 444.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 110.78.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.3 basis points to 1.158%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 2.047%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters