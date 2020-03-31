S.Korean shares steady as Fed's dollar supply measures ease volatility

* KOSPI keeps balance, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to increase dollar liquidity eased market volatility amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 0.53 points, or 0.03%, to 1,755.17 by 0205 GMT.

** The Fed on Tuesday broadened the ability of dozens of foreign central banks to access U.S. dollars during the coronavirus crisis by allowing them to exchange their holdings of U.S. Treasury securities for overnight dollar loans.

** Shares opened lower following Wall Street's tumble over coronavirus fears, before steadying on the Fed's announcement to increase dollar liquidity eased market volatility, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 104.1 billion won ($85.41 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea's exports slipped in March, trade ministry data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus ravaged the global economy and supply chains although solid chip demand provided a rare bright spot as lockdowns across the world forced millions to use telecommuting technology.

** South Korea's factory activity fell at its fastest pace in 11 years in March, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday.

** The country reported 101 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,887.

** The won was quoted at 1,218.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,217.4.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,219.6 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.5.

** The KOSPI has fallen 20.13% so far this year and lost 20.6% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 593.12 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 899, the number of advancing shares was 543.

** The won has lost 5.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 111.41.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.049%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.2 basis points to 1.518%. ($1 = 1,218.8700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Jihoon.Lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

