S.Korean shares start week with 1% gain; won hits 5-week high

SEOUL, May 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week 1% higher on Monday to hit their highest in nearly four weeks on easing of global inflation concerns. The Korean won hit a five-week high, while the benchmark bond yield inched down.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 25.54 points, or 0.97%, to 2,663.59 as of 0123 GMT, after jumping as much as 1.1% in early session to the highest since May 4.

** U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April and the increase in inflation slowed, data showed over the weekend, easing concerns of economic recession while supporting the views of inflation peak-out.

** The stock market's strength may be short-lived, with a possibility of concerns re-emerging at any time depending on data, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Kim Sae-hun.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.90% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.47%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution added 1.16%.

** LG Corp jumped as much as 8.57% after the company announced last Friday a plan to repurchase 500 billion won ($399.50 million) worth of its own stock for shareholder value.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 43.8 billion won ($35.00 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.33% higher at 1,252.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a five-week high of 1249.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,251.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,251.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.10 point to 105.80.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 2.922%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 3.207%.

