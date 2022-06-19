S.Korean shares start week sharply lower on recession worries

* KOSPI drops 2%, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits lowest since March 2020

* South Korea benchmark 10-yr bond yield inches down

SEOUL, June 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 2% on Monday to hit their lowest in more than 19 months, as investor sentiment turned sour on global recession worries. The won hit its lowest since March 2020 and benchmark bond yields inched down.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 45.28 points, or 1.86%, at 2,395.65, as of 0113 GMT, after falling as much as 2.03% earlier in the day to hit its lowest since Nov. 5, 2020.

** Leading the losses were technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix , which fell more than 2% each. Battery maker LG Energy Solution also dropped over 2%.

** The local stock market, considered to be 'cyclical' and one of the first to start trading among emerging countries, seems to be reacting more sensitively to recession concerns, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** The U.S. Federal Reserve, fresh from its biggest interest rate hike in more than a quarter of a century, signalled on Friday that the rising risk of recession will not stop its battle to bring down searing inflation that's punishing American households.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 371.4 billion won ($287.42 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Of the total traded issues of 929 on the KOSPI, fewer than 100 shares advanced.

** The won was quoted 0.42% lower at 1,292.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting its lowest since March 19, 2020 at 1,293.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,292.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,291.1.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 103.56.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.8 basis points to 3.763%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis point to 3.791%. ($1 = 1,292.1900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

