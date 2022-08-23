S.Korean shares snap losing streak on weaker dollar

* KOSPI set to snap five-day losing streak

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after five sessions of decline, the longest losing streak in two months, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.61 points, or 0.19%, at 2,439.95, as of 0135 GMT, after rising as much as 0.77% in early trade.

** It was no more than a technical rebound after short-term losing trend, while caution persisted against Jackson Hole event later the week, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst, Shinhan Financial Investment.

** Back home, investor focus was on the Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting due on Thursday, with additional 25-bp rate hike widely expected.

** The dollar edged back inglobal marketafter data showed U.S. private sector activity came in weaker than expected in August.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix inched up 0.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.45%.

** Of the total traded issues of 929 on the benchmark index, 476 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 66.7 billion won ($49.73 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to a sixth session.

** The won was quoted at 1,340.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,340.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,340.2.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 104.76.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 3.288%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.398%.

($1 = 1,341.1900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.