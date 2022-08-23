S.Korean shares snap losing streak on weaker dollar

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI set to snap five-day losing streak

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after five sessions of decline, the longest losing streak in two months, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.61 points, or 0.19%, at 2,439.95, as of 0135 GMT, after rising as much as 0.77% in early trade.

** It was no more than a technical rebound after short-term losing trend, while caution persisted against Jackson Hole event later the week, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst, Shinhan Financial Investment.

** Back home, investor focus was on the Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting due on Thursday, with additional 25-bp rate hike widely expected.

** The dollar edged back inglobal marketafter data showed U.S. private sector activity came in weaker than expected in August.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix inched up 0.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.45%.

** Of the total traded issues of 929 on the benchmark index, 476 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 66.7 billion won ($49.73 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to a sixth session.

** The won was quoted at 1,340.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,340.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,340.2.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 104.76.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 3.288%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.398%.

($1 = 1,341.1900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters