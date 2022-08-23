S.Korean shares snap losing streak on weaker dollar

* KOSPI set to snap five-day losing streak
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after five sessions of decline, the longest losing streak in two months, supported by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI was up 4.61 points, or 0.19%, at 2,439.95, as of 0135 GMT, after rising as much as 0.77% in early trade.
** It was no more than a technical rebound after short-term losing trend, while caution persisted against Jackson Hole event later the week, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst, Shinhan Financial Investment.
** Back home, investor focus was on the Bank of Korea's monetary policy meeting due on Thursday, with additional 25-bp rate hike widely expected.
** The dollar edged back inglobal marketafter data showed U.S. private sector activity came in weaker than expected in August.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.34% and peer SK Hynix inched up 0.11%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.45%.
** Of the total traded issues of 929 on the benchmark index, 476 shares advanced.
** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 66.7 billion won ($49.73 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to a sixth session.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 3.288%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.7 basis points to 3.398%.
($1 = 1,341.1900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY
