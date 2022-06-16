S.Korean shares slip, set for worst week since March 2020 on recession fears

* KOSPI falls, set for worst week since Mar 2020

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield ticks up

SEOUL, June 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday and were set to post their biggest weekly drop since March 2020, as economic recession worries intensified after the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hike. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond ticked up.

** The benchmark KOSPI traded down 27.20 points, or 1.11%, to 2,424.21 as of 0122 GMT, after falling as much as 2.24% to its lowest since Nov. 5, 2020 earlier.

** The index, down more than 6% so far, is set to post its biggest weekly decline since late March 2020.

** Investors were concerned about inflation after the Fed's rate hike in March, while this time they are questioning global economy's 'soft-landing', said Cape Investment and Securities' analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** Following the Fed's 75 basis point rate hike, its largest increase since 1994, the Bank of England also raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.81% and peer SK Hynix lost 1.85%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.17%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 280.2 billion won ($217.75 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,289.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.27% lower than its previous close at 1,285.6.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,288.4 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,287.2.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 points to 103.67.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7 basis points to 3.723%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 3.772%. ($1 = 1,286.8200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

