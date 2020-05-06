S.Korean shares slide on downbeat U.S. data, euro zone forecast

* KOSPI slides, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday as investors turned risk-averse following downbeat data from the United States and a record recession forecast for the euro zone. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI fell 2.45 points, or 0.13%, to 1,926.31 by 0234 GMT.

** Data showed private employers in the U.S. laid off a record 20.236 million workers in April, while a European Commission forecast said the euro zone economy will contract by a record 7.7% this year and inflation will almost disappear.

** Sino-U.S. tensions were also in focus, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying he would be able to report in about a week or two whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the Phase 1 trade deal.

** Stock prices were under pressure from persisting uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China tensions, KB Securities' analyst Kim Young-hwan said.

** South Korea reported four new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 10,810.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 128.6 billion won ($104.83 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,226.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.37% lower than its previous close at 1,222.1.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,226.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,225.2.

** The KOSPI has fallen 12.35% so far this year, but gained 32.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 425.91 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 397.

** The won has lost 5.7% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 111.83.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 0.949%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 1.480%. ($1 = 1,226.7800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

