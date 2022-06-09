S.Korean shares set for worst week in nearly 5 months

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI hits 3-week low, set to end week lower

* Korean won to post worst week in 10 months

* South Korean benchmark bond yield rises

** South Korean shares dropped more than 1% on Friday and were set to end the week with their worst performance in nearly five months, as inflation concerns ahead of the key U.S. data weighed on equities.

** The won was on track to mark the biggest weekly fall in 10 months, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI fell 38.31 points, or 1.46%, to 2,587.13 as of 0114 GMT, after falling as much as 1.59% to the lowest since May 19.

** The index has fallen more than 3% so far this week — the biggest weekly drop since late-January.

** Investors' focus is on the U.S. CPI data due later the day as they may look for signs of inflation peaking out.

** A stronger dollar after the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting was followed by foreigners' heavy sell-offs in the local stock market, said Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 389.2 billion won ($307.64 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.84%, peer SK Hynix dropped 2.37%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 2.13%.

** The won was quoted 0.52% lower on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting a two-week low of 1266.5.

** The won has fallen more than 1.6% for the week and is on its course for the worst weekly performance since mid-August 2021.

** In offshore trading, the won was flat, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,263.8.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 104.94.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.2 basis points to 3.277%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.490%. ($1 = 1,265.1200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

