S.Korean shares set for weekly drop as Middle East crisis escalates

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares were set for a weekly decline after tracking Wall Street's losses on the day as tensions escalated in the Middle East over the conflict between Israel and the Hamas. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 46.70 points, or 1.93%, to 2,369.10 by 0134 GMT. For the week, the index is set to decline 3.4%.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics 005930.KS fell 1.44% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS lost 1.91%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS slid 3.31%.

** U.S. stocks slid and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reached a 16-year high after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that additional interest rate hikes could be warranted in view of economic resiliency and labour market tightness.

** Hyundai Motor 005380.KS shed 1.38% and sister automaker Kia Corp 000270.KS lost 2.02%, while search engine Naver 035420.KS and instant messenger Kakao 035720.KS dropped 1.60% and 3.83%, respectively.

** Of the total 927 traded issues, 56 shares advanced, while 846 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 93.7 billion won ($69.04 million) on the main board on Friday.

** The won was quoted at 1,358.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% lower than its previous close at 1,357.4.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,358.2 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,355.4.

** The KOSPI has risen 5.93% so far this year, but has lost 5.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.10 points to 102.49.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 4.053%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.8 basis points to 4.370%. ($1 = 1,357.1500 won)

