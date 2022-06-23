S.Korean shares set for third straight weekly drop; tech shares jump

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, June 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street after investors scaled back expectations for inflation and interest-rate hikes, although the benchmark index was on track for a third straight weekly drop.

** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 51.26 points, or 2.21%, to 2,365.58 by 0244 GMT. The index was set to drop 3% for the week — a third straight weekly drop.

** Among heavyweights, messenger platform operator Kakao jumped 6%, Naver gained 4.7%, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 1.92% and peer SK Hynix added 1.22%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution , too, firmed 0.38%.

** Many investors were seen buying-at-dip on Wall Street last night and the local market is showing similar moves, especially with growth shares such as Naver and Kakao, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** Manufacturing growth is slowing worldwide as China's COVID-19 curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupt supply chains and keep inflation at the highest in years, while the growing risk of a U.S. recession poses a new threat to the global economy.

** South Korea will likely post a bigger trade deficit in June than in May as exports slowed largely on temporary factors such as a strike by truck drivers and fewer working days, a vice finance minister said on Friday.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 15.1 billion won ($11.65 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,300.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,301.8.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,296.9 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,295.8.

** The KOSPI has fallen 20.56% so far this year, and lost 10.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ($1 = 1,295.8200 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

