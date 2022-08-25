S.Korean shares set for second weekly loss amid Fed hike fears

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday, but were set for a second weekly decline ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at a key central bankers' meeting, which is expected to shape views on U.S. monetary tightening.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 10.04 points, or 0.41%, to 2,487.30, as of 0249 GMT. The index has lost 0.13% so far this week.

** Market sentiment remained positive on Friday after Wall Street closed higher on expectations that Powell will restate the resolve to keep interest rate hikes rather than turning more bellicose, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** Powell's speech is due at 1400 GMT on Friday at the Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming. Investors will be looking for clues on how much higher U.S. interest rates might need to go and for how long, if inflation does not significantly fall from its current 40-year highs.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.84% and peer SK Hynix climbed 1.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution surged 1.42%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 286.94 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 522.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 122.6 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,334.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.06% higher than its previous close at 1,335.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,332.3 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,331.3.

** The KOSPI has lost 16.47% so far this year, but gained 6.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won weakened 10.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.3 basis points to 3.488%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 3.567%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((Cynthia.Kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5655; Reuters Messaging: cynthia.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

