S.Korean shares set for fourth weekly gain on strong foreign inflows

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday and were set for a fourth weekly gain, led by IT stocks and chipmakers, as a stronger won attracted more foreign buying all through the week. The Korean won strengthened while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 16.89 points, or 0.69%, to 2,459.79, as of 0144 GMT. For the week, the index is set to gain 5.75%, the sharpest weekly gain since early January.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 0.98% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 2.39%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS advanced 1.84%.

** The won has been strengthening and foreign investors are snapping up and supporting the equity index, even as U.S. Federal Reserve officials warned of more policy tightening ahead, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 stood at 276 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 930, the number of advancing shares was 425.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 102.9 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,338.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.08% higher than its previous close at 1,339.1.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,340.4 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,339.3.

** The won lost 11.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.06 points to 103.19.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 3 basis points to 3.829%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 3.5 basis points to 3.889%.

(Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

