S.Korean shares set for first weekly decline in five

* KOSPI falls for third straight session

* Korean won touches over 13-year low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) -

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday for a third straight session and eyed their first weekly decline in five, on worries that monetary tightening may continue for a longer period in the United States.

** The won hit a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.79 points, or 0.35%, to 2,499.26 as of 0140 GMT.

** The index is down more than 1% for the week, and is set for its biggest weekly decline since early-July.

** The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them.

** Worries increased that the United States may foster tightening stance for a longer period after Fed officials' hawkish comments and solid employment data, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.98%, but peer SK Hynix rose 1.57%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.66%.

** Kakaobank dropped as much as 12.98% to its record low. Mobile financial services provider Kakaopay gained 0.44% after a 6.56% drop in the previous session, while their parent Kakao lost 2.90%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 134.7 billion won ($101.43 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.50% lower at 1,327.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting the lowest since April 29, 2009 at 1m328.8. The currency has fallen 1.9% so far this week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,327.5.

* In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 105.16.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 3.161%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.1 basis points to 3.282%. ($1 = 1,327.9500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

