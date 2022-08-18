S.Korean shares set for first weekly decline in five

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

* KOSPI falls for third straight session

* Korean won touches over 13-year low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) -

Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday for a third straight session and eyed their first weekly decline in five, on worries that monetary tightening may continue for a longer period in the United States.

** The won hit a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.79 points, or 0.35%, to 2,499.26 as of 0140 GMT.

** The index is down more than 1% for the week, and is set for its biggest weekly decline since early-July.

** The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them.

** Worries increased that the United States may foster tightening stance for a longer period after Fed officials' hawkish comments and solid employment data, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.98%, but peer SK Hynix rose 1.57%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.66%.

** Kakaobank dropped as much as 12.98% to its record low. Mobile financial services provider Kakaopay gained 0.44% after a 6.56% drop in the previous session, while their parent Kakao lost 2.90%.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 134.7 billion won ($101.43 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.50% lower at 1,327.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , after hitting the lowest since April 29, 2009 at 1m328.8. The currency has fallen 1.9% so far this week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,327.5.

* In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 105.16.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 3.161%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.1 basis points to 3.282%. ($1 = 1,327.9500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters