S.Korean shares set for first monthly drop in three on downturn fears

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korean shares fell on Friday, set for a first monthly loss in three, as auto and battery stocks tracked a slump in their U.S. peers on worries of a global economic slowdown and weaker demand.

SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Friday, set for a first monthly loss in three, as auto and battery stocks tracked a slump in their U.S. peers on worries of a global economic slowdown and weaker demand.

** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped after South Korea was added to the watch-list for inclusion in FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

** The KOSPI was down 11.40 points, or 0.53%, at 2,159.53, as of 0140 GMT. Earlier in the session, the index dropped as much as 1.67% to the lowest intraday level since early July 2020.

** The benchmark index was set to end the week with a more than 5% loss, the biggest since mid-June, and down 12% for the month.

** South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday called for more sense of urgency in dealing with heightened volatility in financial markets.

** Leading losses were automakers and electric vehicle battery manufacturers. Shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp lost 2.48% and 2.82%, respectively, while LG Energy Solution fell 2.84%, Samsung SDI dropped 3.36%, and SK Innovation slumped 1.71%.

** Electric vehicle stocks tumbled on Wall Street overnight, with Tesla down 6.8%, on growing concerns over economic growth. General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co fell more than 5% each.

** "Still, chip shares held up well despite Micron Technology's downbeat earnings announcement, capping losses in the index," said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** The won was quoted at 1,434.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.34% higher than its previous close.

** The currency weakened 1.5% so far this week, the eighth in a row, and 6.5% for the month, the biggest in 11 years.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.24 point to 101.76.

** FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said on Thursday it has added South Korea to a watch list for potential inclusion in its World Government Bond Index.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 7.9 basis points to 4.244%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 9.9 basis points to 4.128%.

($1 = 1,433.1500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

