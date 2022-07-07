S.Korean shares set for best weekly gain in five months

* KOSPI rises over 1%

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Friday, on Wall Street's strength overnight and sustained buying from overseas, with the benchmark index eyeing its biggest weekly rise in five months. The won firmed, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI rose 32.54 points, or 1.39%, to 2,366.81 by 0117 GMT. For the week so far, the index is up more than 2%, on track to end a four-week losing streak.

** With recession worries having eased slightly, but still far from being totally resolved, the stock market's strength seemed to be driven by dip-buying, said Na Jeong-hwan, analyst at Cape Investment and Securities.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix rose 1.72% and 2.13%, respectively, rallying for a second session, as investor sentiment improved around the industry after Samsung's second-quarter earnings result.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.94%, while its parent LG Chem jumped 4.96% after the chemicals maker issued $300 million worth of global green bonds.

** Of the total traded issues of 924 on the benchmark KOSPI, the number of advancing shares were 747.

** Foreigners were net buyers on the main board for a second straight session, purchasing shares worth of 96.9 billion won ($74.75 million).

** The won was quoted 0.36% higher on the onshore settlement platform . The currency has gained 0.16% for the week, set for a second straight weekly gain.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,295.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 104.43.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.8 basis points to 3.317%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.8 basis points to 3.369%. ($1 = 1,296.3400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

