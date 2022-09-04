S.Korean shares rise on upbeat U.S. data, won hits 13-year low

* KOSPI rises, but erases some early gains

* Korean won touches over 13-year low

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week higher on Monday buoyed by upbeat U.S. employment data, but concerns over energy crisis in Europe capped gains. The won hit a more than 13-year low, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose as much as 0.64% before erasing some gains to trade up 2.31 points, or 0.10%, at 2,411.72 as of 0148 GMT.

** U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in August, but moderate wage growth and a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested the labour market was starting to loosen.

** The local stock market paid more attention to a bigger macroeconomic trend of U.S. growth and monetary policy, than Europe's energy issue, of which uncertainties are very high, said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

** South Korea's finance minister said that the authorities would take action in a pre-emptive manner if necessary to stabilise local financial markets, where volatility has increased due to external factors.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.17% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.55%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.10%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 35.1 billion won ($25.64 million) on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.35% lower at 1,367.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . The currency hit the lowest since early April, 2009.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.6% at 1,369.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,367.6.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.23 point to 103.78.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.2 basis points to 3.616%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.7 basis points to 3.698%. ($1 = 1,368.9500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.