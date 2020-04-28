S.Korean shares rise on upbeat factory data; won strengthens

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares scaled a seven-week peak on Wednesday, as sentiment improved after data showed that the country's industrial output in March rose by the most in 11 years. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 15.24 points, or 0.79%, to 1,949.33 by 0251 GMT. The index has fallen 11.30% so far this year.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 145.9 billion won ($119.84 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** South Korea's March factory output surged by a seasonally adjusted 4.6% in March from a month earlier as demand for display panels and cars received an unexpected boost from lengthy shutdowns in competing Chinese factories amid the coronavirus pandemic.

** South Korea reported nine new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 10,761.

** Foreigners were also net buyers as the won firmed against the U.S. dollar, which was on the back foot ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, said Samsung Securities' analyst Seo Jung-hun.

** Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected profit to decline in the current quarter due to a coronavirus-related slump in sales of smartphones and TVs, although the chip business would remain solid.

** South Korea's Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom said on Wednesday the country's monthly trade balance reading could swing to a deficit in April for the first time since 2012.

** The won was quoted at 1,218.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.57% higher than its previous close at 1,225.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,217.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.4 per dollar.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 1,109.69 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 606.

** The won has lost 5.1% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 111.59.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.018%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.3 basis points to 1.530%. ($1 = 1,217.4900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee;Editing by Aditya Soni) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

