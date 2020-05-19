S.Korean shares rise on support measures for corporate debt market

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares reversed earlier losses to rise on Wednesday as the government rolled out more measures to stabilise corporate debt markets hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 6.70 points, or 0.34%, to 1,987.31 as of 0224 GMT.

** South Korea said the government and the central bank would set up a 10 trillion won special purpose vehicle (SPV) to directly purchase commercial paper, to calm a local debt market hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

** Stock prices reversed earlier losses after foreigners ramped up their purchases, with IT-related stocks being bought most, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daeshin Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 22.1 billion won ($18.00 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Shares of SK Holdings Co Ltd rose more than 7% as its affiliate SK Biopharmaceuticals filed a listing application.

** The won was quoted at 1,226.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,225.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,227.2 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,227.0.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 112.09.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7 basis points to 0.859%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.366%. ($1 = 1,227.5400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

