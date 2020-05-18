S.Korean shares rise on hopes of economic recovery as lockdowns ease

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, May 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes of global economic recovery as many countries were seen gradually easing coronavirus-induced restrictions, but caution over escalating U.S.-China tensions capped further gains. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI .KS11 closed up 9.83 points, or 0.51%, at 1,937.11.

** Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions indoors for months.

** South Korea, which eased social distancing rules on May 6, reported 15 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 11,065.

** China's commerce ministry said on Sunday it is firmly opposed to the latest rules by the United States against Huawei [RIC:RIC:HWT.UL] and will take all necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms' rights and interests.

** Shares of SK Hynix 000660.KS, world's No.2 memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics 005930.KS and a supplier to Huawei HWT.UL, closed 1% lower after the United States on Friday moved to curb shipments of semiconductors to Huawei from global chipmakers. Samsung Electronics, however, closed up 2%.

** Stock prices are expected to keep balance in a narrow range this week as worries of coronavirus second waves are offset by expectations of the Chinese government's stimulus plans to come, said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 93.3 billion won ($75.67 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,232.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,231.0.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,232.3 per dollar, steady from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,232.3.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.04 point to 112.03.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 0.883%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis point to 1.391%.

($1 = 1,233.0000 won)

