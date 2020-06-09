S.Korean shares rise on economic recovery hopes; U.S. Fed meeting in focus

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, June 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as optimism around a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus lockdown offset concerns over a sharp rise in the country's unemployment rate, while focus remained on the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting outcome. The Korean won strengthened, and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 10.03 points, or 0.46%, to 2,198.95 as of 0206 GMT.

** South Korea's unemployment rate surged to the highest level in more than 10 years in May as businesses slashed hiring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

** Shares of LG Chem Ltd rose as much as 2.2% on Wednesday as the company said it has signed a conditional contract with China's Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd to sell most of its liquid crystal display (LCD) polarizer business for $1.1 billion.

** Investors are eyeing the U.S. central bank's meeting for its remarks on the economic outlook and clues on future measures. U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday will publish their first economic projections since the pandemic set off a recession in February.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 10.7 billion won ($8.95 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted 0.03% higher at 1,197.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform .

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.2% at 1,195.8 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.6.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 112.06.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 0.848%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 1.405%. ($1 = 1,195.9600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

